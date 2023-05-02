Tom DeLonge’s latest custom Starcaster uses actual ‘meteorite dust’ in its finish

Tom DeLonge’s latest custom Fender Starcaster might just be the coolest thing ever with a finish that’s quite literally “out of this world”.

“We mixed actual “star dust” aka meteorite dust into the finish. Probably a first in guitars,” Custom Shop luthier Brian Thrasher, with whom DeLonge has been working on his new Fender guitars, shared in a recent Instagram post.

“I collect meteorites and saved the dust when facing them. The dust has Lunar, Martian and Carbonaceous meteorites. The sides and back were torched like a meteor coming through the atmosphere. @tothestars.media From the Stars onto the guitar!” he wrote.

And just like the Blink-182 guitarist’s recent Starcasters, this one, too, features a Seymour Duncan SH-5 humbucker along with a single Strat-style volume control.

While there’s been no confirmation of a signature guitar production run, fans who are looking to get their hands on one of these ‘star dust’ models might just get lucky given that Tom himself has teased the possibility of a “model for the masses” in the comments section of his Instagram page.

Last December, DeLonge set the guitar community buzzing after announcing his return to Fender for Blink-182’s highly anticipated reunion. The band recently made a surprise appearance during Coachella, during which DeLonge debuted one of his new reunion-era Starcasters.

Check out the performance and Tom’s new axe below.