The Walrus Audio Canvas Passive Re-Amp might be the studio game-changer you’ve been looking for

Walrus Audio has launched a new addition to its Canvas lineup with the Passive Re-Amp – a studio tool designed to send instrument tracks from your recording session through pedals and effects, or different amp combinations.

Artists can record dry tracks first before using the Re-Amp’s custom-wound transformer to convert line-level signals so they are optimised to work with amps and guitar pedals of any kind “to explore limitless tones and sounds.”

The Canvas Passive Re-Amp works via an XLR or 1/4” input from your interface which takes the audio from your project on your computer into the box. From here, there is a 1/4” output to your pedalboard or amplifier. Located next to the output is also a volume control knob.

On the back of the box there is also a ground lift for reducing hum, mute switch, phase inversion switch for phase cancellation when needed, and a high pass filter. The Canvas Passive Re-Amp also has a flat frequency response from 20Hz to 20kHz.

Check out the walkthrough below for a clearer idea on how to put the Canvas Passive Re-Amp into practice:

The Walrus Audio Canvas series offers a range of tools which clean up your audio, all recognisable by the rainbow aesthetic. Also in the Canvas series is the Line Isolator and Stereo Dual Line Isolator, launched in April 2022. The Canvas Mono and Stereo can be used to convert your unbalanced signals into balanced signals for interfacing properly with your recording interface or mixer at front-of-house.

Earlier this year, the brand also launched its Fundamentals range, which offers a series of basic pedals with very accessible price points. The launch followed a leak on Reddit, where a user shared a post explaining how he ordered a pedal board from an online retailer, and received the range of Walrus Audio pedals incidentally too.

The Canvas Passive Re-Amp retails at £149. Find out more at Walrus Audio.