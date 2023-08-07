Can you guess the classic rock albums that inspired each of these AI-generated armchairs?

It’s 2023, and it feels like there’s no escape from AI-generated content these days. Fortunately, though, this batch of rock album-themed armchairs from Cornwall-based interior design company Bobbi Beck is actually pretty cool. And we bet you can’t guess the inspiration behind each of them.

We’ll put the images of each hypothetical armchair below, and you can have a go at guessing all 10. And if you get stuck, answers are below…

Answers

Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles Born in the USA – Bruce Springsteen Aladdin Sane – David Bowie Ride the Lightning – Metallica Ace of Spades – Motörhead Purple Rain – Prince The Velvet Underground & Nico (self-titled) OK Computer – Radiohead Elephant – The White Stripes

Among the albums they’ve taken inspiration from are Metallica‘s Ride the Lightning, Prince‘s Purple Rain, and David Bowie‘s Aladdin Sane.

The chairs are “inspired by the undeniable influence of music on art and culture,” Bobbi Beck says. “The conceptual collection pays homage to legendary rock albums that have shaped generations and transcended time.”

Unfortunately – well, depending on your personal interior design tastes – none of the armchairs exist to purchase in real life. So, you won’t be able to get your hands on an Aladdin Sane armchair just yet.

AI has become much more prevalent in the past year. In June, pedal website Pedal Haven used Midjourney to generate video game-inspired pedals. Meanwhile, earlier this year people started to use AI to expand classic album covers. And, with AI, you can hear what it would sound like if Metallica’s James Hetfield covered Seal.

But not everyone is welcoming the emergence of the technology. Noel Gallagher criticised an Oasis album made with AI, in June. He described the creators as “fucking idiots” with “too much time on their hands”.