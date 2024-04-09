“Kellogg’s should be ashamed”: Marty Friedman has released a detailed ranking of his favourite breakfast cereals for some reason

We’re not sure what we expected when we logged into Facebook earlier, but it certainly wasn’t erstwhile Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman ranking his favourite breakfast cereals.

Friedman, who was lead guitarist for the thrash legends from 1990 to 2000, has lived in Japan since 2003, and says on Facebook, “As many of you know, I love cereal! I’ve been lucky lately to have a massive shipment of tons of cereal from back home in the US, and since there is no one to rant to about this in Japan (cereal is NOT even a thing here) I’m going to bend your ears and let you know what I think of each of these cereals I’ve had lately.”

He also suggests that many of his favourite cereals have changed over the years, and asks for “industry gossip” as to why this might be.

As many of you know, I love cereal!I`ve been lucky lately to have a massive shipment of tons of cereal from back home… Posted by Marty Friedman on Sunday, April 7, 2024

Among his least favourite cereals at the moment are Apple Jacks (“Who ruined this?”) and Honey Smacks (“Kellogg’s should be ashamed) which get three out of 10 apiece, while Cocoa Krispies get a two, but it’s Chex that are his worst-ranked, getting a minus 10. Friedman doesn’t hold back, ranting: “What used to have a great taste and an irresistible texture, has gone to complete crap. I assume this is what dog treats taste like.”

His favourites, meanwhile, are Fruity Pebbles (“Thank you God”) and Lucky Charms (“Still great!”) as he gives a 10 out of 10 to both. He’s also enjoying Frosted Cheerios, which he gives a nine, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Corn Pops, which both get eight.

We’re still not quite sure what prompted Friedman to rank his favourite cereals, but he does promote his new single at the end of the post, saying, “For a completely unbalanced experience while pondering this important topic, and sharing your opinions with me, listen to the first track, Illumination, from my upcoming album, Drama.

If so inclined, you can listen to it here, too: