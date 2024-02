Marty Friedman hopes traditional guitar solos “die a slow and painful death”

Marty Friedman hopes the traditional guitar solo will “slow and painful death” as he argues for a more inventive approach to lead playing.

The former Megadeth guitarist and solo artist states that his approach to playing often sees him being a little bit “selfish” by “replacing the vocalist” to almost “sing” with his guitar. Despite his opinion – which may leave some classic shredders with ruffled feathers – he does think that some modern performers are bringing a much more fresh approach to the guitar solo.