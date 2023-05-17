Actor Taylor Lautner “praying” for John Mayer ahead of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Both Lautner and Mayer have previously been in relationships with Swift, who is set to release the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now, this July.

Actor and former partner of Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, has joked that he is “praying” for John Mayer ahead of Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2010 record, Speak Now, which will be released on 7 July.

Mayer and Swift were in a brief relationship in 2009, and it is believed that both musicians have penned songs about each other since. It is alleged that Swift’s track Dear John is about the Your Body Is A Wonderland singer, whilst Mayer’s 2013 track Paper Doll is about Swift.

Lautner was also said to be the inspiration behind Swift’s Back To December. In a new interview with TODAY, when Lautner (known for his work in the Twilight film franchise) was asked how he felt about the release of Speak Now this Summer, he said: “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

Mayer isn’t a stranger to the wrath of the Swifties, when he launched his TikTok channel, fans flocked to his comment section to rebuke him on his past romance with the country/pop guitarist and singer.

Earlier this month, Mayer appeared to debut a potential prototype of a new PRS Silver Sky model during a recent Dead & Company farewell tour show. Swift, on the other hand, remains on her Eras tour where she has been playing a range of axes including her favoured Gibson J-180 in three different versions.

The full track list for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is yet to be revealed, but it is confirmed that an extra six songs will make the cut. Taylor’s first six albums (Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation) were sold by her former label Big Machine Records to music executive Scooter Braun. To be able to own her old music, she is re-recording and releasing them once again.

Swift remains on her current Eras tour, and you can view the full list of upcoming dates at TaylorSwift.com.