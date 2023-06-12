Bring Me The Horizon announce new album following Download Festival headline spot

The band will also embark on a massive arena tour in January.

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a brand-new album, Post Human: NeX GEn, due for release later this year.

The band didn’t announce the record last week in a traditional press release, instead, they opted to launch the news via a mass, “never done before” fan activation that the band hosted across their socials and on site at Download Festival across the last weekend. The band headlined the iconic rock and metal festival on Friday evening (9 June).

Fans were encouraged to follow a series of hidden clues and riddles which led them to a secret building, The Church Of Genxsis, which was on site at Download. Once inside, fans could then experience a variety of immersive Genxsis rituals, including face branding, a sermon and tarot readings as “they completed their journey to becoming members” .

The album is due for release on 15 September this year, and to support the new record, the group will head out on tour in January 2024. Support will come from Bad Omens, Cassyette, and Static Dress.

The tour dates are as follows:

9th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10th – Bournemouth, BIC

12th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13th – Manchester, AO Arena

14th – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17th – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

19th – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20th – London, 02 Arena

23rd – Dublin, 3 Arena

Back in September, guitarist Lee Malia spoke to Guitar.com, having been selected as one of the faces for the launch of Jackson’s USA Soloist.

“If I designed a metal guitar, this would be it, even down to the pickup configuration, because I always like a single-coil in the neck,” Malia told us.

“You can tell it’s really well made. It’s got through-neck construction rather than being a bolt-on. There’s a massive difference – the quality is so much better. It’s pretty much exactly what I would have wanted as a custom guitar; it’s that classic metal-looking Jackson guitar. It sounds great, it plays great, and it’s just built really well.”

A full tracklist is yet to be unveiled, but you can find out more and get tickets to see the band live on their official website.