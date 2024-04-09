“I’m not opposed to it… but I’m trying to be a little realistic”: Dave Mustaine on the prospect of Kiko Loureiro playing with Megadeth in the future

Teemu Mäntysaari is “a really great fit” in Megadeth, says Dave Mustaine. In a recent interview with Brazil’s Rádio Kiss FM, the Megadeth co-founder and frontman opens up about long-standing guitarist Kiko Loureiro’s departure from the band last year and his replacement.

He says, “We’ve got a new guitar player playing. Kiko needed to go home to stay with his family, and it was a really great time together for a while. And now we’ve got a replacement that Kiko had recommended for us that is a really great fit.”

Mustaine’s asked if Loureiro could perform a song with Megadeth at one of their upcoming shows, but he doesn’t think it’s likely. He explains, “I don’t think right now that’s something that Kiko’s interested in, because he left for a reason, to be with his family. He needs to be there. And if the time presents itself in the future, I’m not opposed to it.

“We just got done playing with Marty [Friedman, guitarist from 1990-2000 who appeared in two shows last year]. So, that kind of shows you how I feel about that. But I’m trying to be a little realistic about stuff. I know if it was me, the last thing I would do is quit a band I love to be home with my family and then go back out on the road with the band that I quit.”

Brazilian-born Loureiro, who was a member of power metal band Angra from 1992 until 2015, joined Megadeth that same year to replace Chris Broderick, who himself was a replacement for Glen Drover.

However, Loureiro announced in September that he’d be taking a break from Megadeth and pulling out of their tour, with Mäntysaari filling in. Two months later, he revealed that he’d be extending his absence into 2024, before confirming that he’d officially left the band. He’s been spending time with his family – his wife is Finnish and they moved to the country with their children in 2020.