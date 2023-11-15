Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson celebrates 59th birthday by attending Metallica show

David Ellefson, former bassist for Megadeth, celebrated his 59th birthday by attending a Metallica show.

Ellefson enjoyed the show in Detroit with an All Access pass last weekend (12 November), and has since shared snaps from the evening online, including a photo with drummer Lars Ulrich.

“A heartfelt thanks to my dear friend Lars Ulrich & the Metallica camp for giving me the wonderful birthday celebration of All Access passes in Detroit,” he says on Instagram.“What a great way to celebrate my birthday with great songs and longtime friends!

“And a huge thanks to everyone for their kind birthday wishes to me as well. Thanks for celebrating another trip around the sun!”

Metallica are on tour in support of their most recent record, 72 Seasons, which landed back in April this year. The M72 world tour sees the band host “no repeat” weekends, in which they perform two sets at the same city with different set lists.

Ellefson’s former bandmate, Dave Mustaine, was famously dismissed from Metallica in 1983. Ellefson played alongside Mustaine in Megadeth from its founding that same year until 2002. He re-joined the outfit in 2010, but was dismissed 2021 following a sex scandal in May of that year.

In October, it was revealed that Ellefson and Jeff Young – also an ex-Megadeth member – are forming another new band and have recruited a new singer who they will be releasing original music with.

The two also play in Kings Of Thrash alongside vocalist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching where they perform classic Megadeth tracks, but their new band will see the trio partner up with a new singer to make all-new music. Further details are yet to be revealed.