logo
News

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson celebrates 59th birthday by attending Metallica show

Ellefson was given an All Access pass at the show, and has shared a picture with drummer Lars Ulrich online.

[L-R] David Elleson and James Hetfield

Credit: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

David Ellefson, former bassist for Megadeth, celebrated his 59th birthday by attending a Metallica show.

Ellefson enjoyed the show in Detroit with an All Access pass last weekend (12 November), and has since shared snaps from the evening online, including a photo with drummer Lars Ulrich.

“A heartfelt thanks to my dear friend Lars Ulrich & the Metallica camp for giving me the wonderful birthday celebration of All Access passes in Detroit,” he says on Instagram.“What a great way to celebrate my birthday with great songs and longtime friends!

“And a huge thanks to everyone for their kind birthday wishes to me as well. Thanks for celebrating another trip around the sun!”

Metallica are on tour in support of their most recent record, 72 Seasons, which landed back in April this year. The M72 world tour sees the band host “no repeat” weekends, in which they perform two sets at the same city with different set lists.

Ellefson’s former bandmate, Dave Mustaine, was famously dismissed from Metallica in 1983. Ellefson played alongside Mustaine in Megadeth from its founding that same year until 2002. He re-joined the outfit in 2010, but was dismissed 2021 following a sex scandal in May of that year.

In October, it was revealed that Ellefson and Jeff Young – also an ex-Megadeth member – are forming another new band and have recruited a new singer who they will be releasing original music with.

The two also play in Kings Of Thrash alongside vocalist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching where they perform classic Megadeth tracks, but their new band will see the trio partner up with a new singer to make all-new music. Further details are yet to be revealed.

Related Artists

David EllefsonMetallica

Related Tags

#Artist#Metal#Rock

Trending Now

1

Closing the chapter on Guitar Tales: A farewell from Deo Salvator

2

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

3

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

4

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.