David Gilmour would say yes to an ABBA Voyage-style Pink Floyd show if they could agree to a “series of very, very difficult and onerous conditions”

Holograms are the future of live music it seems, with ABBA’s Voyage and the anticipated launch of Kiss’s very own digital avatars too, more musicians are thinking forward of how they can continue their legacy with futuristic live shows.

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour thinks it could even be a possibility for their music too, though there’d have to be a lot of ground rules to consider first.

In the new print issue of Uncut, Gilmour begins by giving his take on the ABBA Voyage show he was invited to watch alongside his wife, writer Polly Samson.

“If you were a determined ABBA fan, you might enjoy it,” he says. “I thought the images of them were sort of OK, but they weren’t ever going to convince me it was real. If you’re down the sort of mosh pit end of the thing and it’s all going on, it’s probably great. The best moment for me was when the live band played a song [Does Your Mother Know] on their own.”

Going to on to explore the possibility of such a show inspired by Floyd, Gilmour shares, “If someone came up with all the money and all the brilliant ideas – and then once we’ve agreed to a series of very, very difficult and onerous conditions – I’d say, ‘Yeah, OK.’”

If Pink Floyd avatars were to become a thing, you’d be looking at a long wait for any shows to come to fruition. Kiss’ avatar shows are not due to commence until 2027.

Just recently however, the band sold their song catalogue as well as their “name, image, and likeness” to Pophouse Entertainment Group, the company behind ABBA Voyage.

The band concluded their End Of The Road farewell tour at Madison Square Garden last December, where they made the first announcement about their continuation into a new era as virtual avatars.

David Gilmour is releasing a new album on 6 September, Luck And Strange. You can pre-order it now.