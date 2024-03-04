David Lee Roth appears to take aim at Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone in new “diss” track

David Lee Roth is once again taking aim at Sammy Hagar, this time within a new song.

It seems Roth and Hagar are always feuding, with both previously attacking each other’s capabilities during their respective tenures fronting Van Halen. Hagar will be performing hits from the band on the forthcoming Best Of All Worlds tour.

The tour will see Hagar perform alongside Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham. Though they will mostly be performing VH tracks, they’ll also tackle material from supergroup Chickenfoot (originally formed of Hagar, Anthony, Satriani, and drummer Chad Smith) and The Circle (Hagar, Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson).

Hagar had previously said that Roth was “welcome” to join the group, and a response given from Roth, provided exclusively to Van Halen News Desk, which simply read, “I’m ready to go. Let’s do this…”

However, Roth has since been criticising Wolfgang Van Halen online, with Hagar responding in his defence. “It’s like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something? Does he feel like he’s left out or something? I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary,” he told People.

Now, in a song posted on Roth’s YouTube channel under the title Where Is David Lee Roth Directors Cut, the lyrics go as follows: “Sammy Hagar’s not the same / You can drop that singer from Extreme / But no matter where you walk around / There’s a little David, everyone.”

It’s not entirely clear what exactly Roth is intending to state here, but we take it to mean he’s taking pot shots at both Hagar and Gary Cherone, the frontman of Extreme who sang for Van Halen between 1996 and 1999. In any case, Hagar – and Cherone – have yet to give responses.

