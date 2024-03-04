logo
News

David Lee Roth appears to take aim at Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone in new “diss” track

Ex-Van Halen singers are a small but contentious circle…

Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth. Both are on stage and have microphones in hand.

Images: Emma McIntyre (L) and Bennett Raglin (R) / Getty

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

David Lee Roth is once again taking aim at Sammy Hagar, this time within a new song.

It seems Roth and Hagar are always feuding, with both previously attacking each other’s capabilities during their respective tenures fronting Van Halen. Hagar will be performing hits from the band on the forthcoming Best Of All Worlds tour.

The tour will see Hagar perform alongside Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham. Though they will mostly be performing VH tracks, they’ll also tackle material from supergroup Chickenfoot (originally formed of Hagar, Anthony, Satriani, and drummer Chad Smith) and The Circle (Hagar, Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson).

Hagar had previously said that Roth was “welcome” to join the group, and a response given from Roth, provided exclusively to Van Halen News Desk, which simply read, “I’m ready to go. Let’s do this…”

However, Roth has since been criticising Wolfgang Van Halen online, with Hagar responding in his defence. “It’s like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something? Does he feel like he’s left out or something? I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary,” he told People.

Now, in a song posted on Roth’s YouTube channel under the title Where Is David Lee Roth Directors Cut, the lyrics go as follows: “Sammy Hagar’s not the same / You can drop that singer from Extreme / But no matter where you walk around / There’s a little David, everyone.

It’s not entirely clear what exactly Roth is intending to state here, but we take it to mean he’s taking pot shots at both Hagar and Gary Cherone, the frontman of Extreme who sang for Van Halen between 1996 and 1999. In any case, Hagar – and Cherone – have yet to give responses.

View the full lineup of live dates for The Best Of All Worlds Tour via Red Rocker.

Related Artists

David Lee RothSammy HagarVan Halen

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

PRS Myles Kennedy review – more than a PRS Tele, this is a versatile road warrior’s guitar

2

“We have this thing in us that we need to excavate and work on together” Mannequin Pussy on embracing positivity together in a bleak world

3

Ukraine’s Roman Bulakhov on balancing jazz and rock, working with D’Angelico and making music in the face of an invasion

4

These are Dave Grohl’s four biggest guitar-playing influences

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E20: Warm Audio Warm Bender

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.