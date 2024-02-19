“We don’t really have any room for personalities to make it a hard time”: Wolfgang Van Halen appears to break silence on recent David Lee Roth comments

Wolfgang Van Halen appears to have spoken out for the first time since David Lee Roth took aim at him in two different videos on YouTube, where he alleged that Wolfgang accused Roth of “not paying enough attention to him” on tour.

Across the videos, the former Van Halen frontman referred to Wolfgang, who played bass in the band following Michael Anthony’s departure, as a “fucking kid”, and in the second said,“Your album was DOA. Son, commercially speaking, you got your ass handed to you”, in reference to the final Van Halen album, 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth.

Both Roth and WVH played on the record, which was removed from streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music in October 2022. It has not since been put back up online, and Wolf alleges this is due to Roth’s dislike of the record.

In a new interview with The Shark Radio, Wolfgang is asked what some of the toughest challenges are about being out on the road with his current band, Mammoth WVH. And it appears that the rocker is more focused on just having fun and making music with his friends, as opposed to any drama.

“I think we’ve actually been hitting a pretty great stride,” he says (via Rock Celebrities). “I think everything I’ve been a part of – all the positives and negatives – have sort of influenced the way Mammoth operates.

“We don’t really have any room for personalities to make it a hard time [and make you] feel like you’re walking on eggshells. I think drama just isn’t worth it. [Laughs] And if you could just get together and have a good time with your friends and make some music, I think that’s all that really matters.”

Watch the interview below:

Mammoth WVH are currently touring with Nita Strauss for the first leg of their tour in support of their most recent album, Mammoth II. The second leg with support from Intervals commences in May.

Find out more at the Mammoth WVH website.