“The people going to these shows… they’re there for the hits”: Dee Snider says Metallica’s no repeat sets are “self-serving”

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has given his opinion on Metallica’s no repeat sets, stating that he feels they are “self-serving”.

The band’s no repeat weekends see the metal outfit play two sets in the same city as part of their M72 world tour, where both shows host a unique run of songs.

Metallica released their latest album, 72 Seasons, last April, and kicked off their tour within the same month with support including Pantera, Mammoth WVH and more.

Appearing on the Shout It Out Loudcast podcast, Snider gives his opinion on the shows (via Blabbermouth): “I wasn’t aware they were doing that, and credit to them,” he begins. “But I think it’s kind of self-serving and it really only appeals to a small percentage of the crowd.”

He continues, “The majority of the people going to these shows… they’re there for the hits. The percentage of people who know the deeper cuts and are willing to accept not hearing Enter Sandman one night, that’s a very small bunch of people.

“When Twisted first reunited, it was for that New York Steel show [in 2001] Eddie Trunk put on, and the [other] guys made the setlist and they wanted to put some deep cuts; they put some stuff from the bar days in there. And it was the first show back together and I didn’t wanna make any waves. And I remember we played those songs and it was just dead and just about eight hands [raised in the air], like you could count the hands,” Snider states.

After this show, Twisted Sister agreed they would no longer play deep cuts at their live shows after the mild response from the crowd. “Unless you’re buying [tickets for] both [shows] – and that’s maybe the idea… You know, shake ‘em down, get ‘em to buy both tickets so they’re hearing every song ‘cause they’re diehards. But Metallica’s audience has grown so far beyond just hardcore fans. They have hits,” he says.

