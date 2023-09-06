logo
Metallica have launched their own guitar-shaped ice-cream bar

Papa Het and co won’t just be dishing out licks on guitar, but also from the cooler, oh yes.

James Hetfield and an ice cream bar

Image: Enlightened/Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

While James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett have released plenty of signature guitars in the past, nothing compares to this one, because today Metallica are releasing a limited edition guitar-shaped ice cream – and proceeds from the sales will help support local food banks.

 The ice cream pays homage to Hetfield’s collaboration with ESP Guitars, the dark chocolate shell shaped to reflect the single-cut Truckster model that was part of Hetfield’ Signature Series line. And, while it may not last as long as a solidbody mahogany guitar, we’re sure it tastes a lot nicer.

Partnering with Enlightened ice cream,  Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation are selling the frozen treat to strengthen and fund their fight against world hunger. The partnership is also offering a sweepstake for an autographed ESP ‘AWMH’ guitar, signed in silver sharpie by all of Metallica.

Image: Enlightened/Metallica

Michael Shoretz, the CEO and founder of Enlightened, expressed his thrill over the partnership; “We are thrilled to be partnering with AWMH to create a product that not only brings joy to taste buds but also helps to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing food insecurity, a mission we have supported through our company history,” he said. “By enjoying this delicious treat, consumers can join us in making a difference, one delicious bite at a time.”

Metallica’s AWMH foundation started up in 2017, and has gone from strength to strength. Alongside their mission to fight against hunger, the band are also pushing for better education, as well as offering aid in the face of natural disasters. All expenses are covered by the band, so 100% of donations are able to go directly to the organisation they are supporting.

 The release is restricted to the US for now, and a box of 4 is set to be $6.99. Check out Enlightened’s website for more information, and click here to join in on the sweepstake. 

