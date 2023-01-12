Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood share tributes to the late Jeff Beck

The guitar legend reportedly passed away on Tuesday (10 January) from Meningitis. He was 78.

Tributes, from some of guitar’s biggest names, have poured in for guitar legend Jeff Beck, who reportedly died earlier this week at the age of 76. The pioneering guitarist, who rose to prominence with 60s blues-rock trailblazers The Yardbirds, reportedly passed away on 10 January 2023 from meningitis.

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page sang praises of Beck’s talents in a tribute shared to Instagram, “Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless.”

“Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

David Gilmour wrote that he was “devastated” to learn the news of Beck’s passing, saying that his music “thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.”

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones thanked Beck for the period which he spent in the Jeff Beck Group “conquering America for the first time.”

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him,” Wood wrote. “Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track Plynth in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless”

