Joe Satriani and Steve Vai announce co-headlining US tour for 2024

This will be the first time the duo are touring together outside of G3.

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai

Image: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty Images

 

Mark your calendars for a shredding extravaganza coming your way as guitar masters Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are joining forces for a US co-headlining tour next spring.

While the two have previously performed together as part of the G3 project with Eric Johnson and gang, the upcoming tour will mark the first time they are hitting the road as a duo.

Sharing his excitement in a press statement, Satriani said: “The Satch/Vai Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

Vai added: “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

The Satch-Vai tour kicks off on 22 March and will run through 8 May 2024. Pre-sale for the tickets begins on 13 November (with the code SVx24) with the public on-sale taking place from 17 November.

Full list of tour dates below.

22 March – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live-Orlando
23 March – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
25 March – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
26 March – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
27 March – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
29 March – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
30 March – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
2 April – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
3 April – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
5 April – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre Boston
6 April – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
7 April – Waterbury, CT – Waterbury Palace Theater
8 April – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
10 April – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium
11 April – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre DC
13 April – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
14 April – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Theater
16 April – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre
18 April – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
19 April – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
20 April – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
21 April – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
23 April – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
24 April – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
25 April – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center
28 April – La Vista, NE – The Astro
1 May – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
3 May – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
5 May – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
7 May – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
8 May – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

