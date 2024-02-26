logo
News

John 5 once chipped a tooth trying to play like Jimi Hendrix

“My mom was so mad at me!”

John 5 (left) playing his Tele on stage. Jimi Hendrix (right) photographed in black and white playing guitar with his teeth.

Images: Steve Jennings (left) and Tom Copi (right) / Getty

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

We all like to borrow inspiration from our favourite guitarists now and then, and John 5 was certainly prepared to go all out and do so when he was younger. The Mötley Crüe guitarist once tried to play guitar with his teeth like Jimi Hendrix, and things didn’t exactly go to plan.

John 5, who currently wields his instantly recognisable Ghost Telecaster, decided to imitate Hendrix’s approach as a kid. But not when playing any Hendrix or other rock classic, no. He decided to go for it when playing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Speaking to Howard Stern recently, he remembered the incident (via Guitar World): “Everything I heard, I learned,” he begins. “I just learned every AC/DC riff, anything I heard on the radio.”

He goes to recall watching Hendrix play, adding: “He was playing with his teeth. And I was like, ‘Well, I know how to [perform the Star Spangled Banner]!’ And so I did this [plays] – and I chipped my tooth and my mom was so mad at me…”

You can watch John 5 play with his teeth below (minus any tooth-related injury this time):

John 5’s Ghost Telecaster, which he can be seen playing in the clip above, launched in May last year. It hosts a top-bound alder body and one-piece maple neck, finished entirely in an Arctic White gloss, with striking red accents on the nut, pickups, binding, and more.

It also features a mirrored pickguard/control plate, and is equipped with a pair of DiMarzio D Activator humbuckers that are designed to “replicate the sound of active pickups in a passive format”. The guitar is inspired by Buckethead, hence why it’s also fitted with a kill switch.

To find out more about the guitar, head to Fender.

Related Artists

Jimi HendrixJohn 5

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone on disturbing the hornets’ nest and his love of Leo Fender’s MFD pickups

2

Victory VX The Kraken MKII review – is this the best new metal amp in the world?

3

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

4

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.