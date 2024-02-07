Malaysian politician calls for cancellation of Ed Sheeran gig over singer’s “LGBT ideology”

The Malaysian Islamic Party has called on the government to ban Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert in the country due to his supposed “LGBT ideology”.

Sheeran’s Mathematics world tour, which arrives in Kuala Lumpur later this month ahead of the Muslim festival Ramadan, has been described by DUPP (Central Ulama Council) chief Datuk Ahmad Yahaya as something that would “pollute the sanctity” of the holiday [per MalayMail].

“DUPP urges the government to take a firm stand by cancelling the concert by a Western artist when Muslims are on the verge of Ramadan,” Yahaya says.

“More saddening is that not only will the organisation of the concert pollute the sanctity of the month of Ramadan which is approaching, but the invited artist has a background of LGBT ideology which is firmly rejected by Malaysia.”

“Do we not learn from past mistakes? Are we becoming more and more desensitised, especially when the performance is scheduled when Muslims are preparing to usher in Ramadan?” the politician says, referencing the uproar caused after 1975 frontman Matt Healy kissed his bandmate Ross MacDonald onstage during last year’s Good Vibes Festival.

Healy’s action led to the immediate cancellation of the three-day festival, and the band later faced a lawsuit from the organiser seeking $2.7 million in damages.

“As such, DUPP urges the government to never allow the performance of any pro-LGBT Western artists to respect the glory of the month of Ramadan,” Yahaya continues.

It’s unclear yet whether the Malaysian government will be swayed by Yahaya and the Malaysian Islamic Party into cancelling the upcoming Ed Sheeran concert at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 24 February. As it stands, tickets are still available to purchase via Sheeran’s website.

