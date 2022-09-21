Metallica announce third charitable Helping Hands concert and auction

The 2022 edition of Metallica’s annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place this 16 December.

In an announcement posted on Metallica’s website, the band wrote, “We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on 16 December, 2022, for a very special show benefiting [Metallica’s charity foundation] All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now.”

“We’re excited to share all the amazing things the Foundation has accomplished and we are inspired to look toward the future. Of course, we’ll cap it all off with a full night of live music!”

Metallica and special guests are set to perform at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the event, with more details to be released soon. Tickets go on sale this 23 September via AXS, though prices have yet to be disclosed.

Kirk Hammett recently commented on the band’s prolonged album-making process, saying that it’s just “the way it works as a band.” Remarking that the band wasn’t getting any quicker at making albums, Hammett said, “It’s just like, we have a way of working. We have a process that unfortunately takes a long time. It’s just the way we work, the way it is, the way it works as a band. And I’ve grown to accept that.”

The band’s last studio album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct was released in 2016, nearly a decade after 2008’s Death Magnetic.

In other Metallica news, the band unveiled a Stranger Things merchandise collaboration that sees Hellfire Club-themed merchandise added to Metallica’s store.

The band’s iconic track Master of Puppets is currently enjoying a resurgence thanks to the song’s appearance in a pivotal scene from the most recent finale of the Netflix TV series Stranger Things. The epic scene in the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things saw metalhead character Eddie Munson — played by Joseph Quinn — shredding a solo rendition of the band’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets to help his friends defeat the demon Vecna.