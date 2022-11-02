Metallica went full-on Stranger Things Eddie Munson for Halloween

This Halloween, Metallica frontman James Hetfield proved himself to be a card-carrying member of the Hellfire Club by dressing up as the guitar-shredding metalhead character Eddie Munson from Stranger Things.

A photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look — a curly mop of hair, a Hellfire Club t-shirt and leather jacket, complete with horns — was posted onto Metallica’s Instagram account, with an accompanying caption that reads, “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween!”

The band’s iconic track Master of Puppets recently enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the song’s appearance in a pivotal scene from the finale of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

The epic scene in the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things saw metalhead character Eddie Munson — played by Joseph Quinn — whipping out his guitar and shredding a solo rendition of the band’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets to help his friends defeat the demon Vecna.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” Metallica wrote in a statement earlier this year.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

Quinn, the man behind the fan-favourite character, has also won the respect of guitar fans around the world for actually learning how to play Master of Puppets for the show.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

“I played guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had a foundation there,” he told Collider. “But as I said, when I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning “Master of Puppets.”