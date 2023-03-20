Nikki Sixx tears into Carmine Appice over claims that Mick Mars ‘wasn’t happy’ with Mötley Crüe

Carmine Appice’s recent claims that Mick Mars was “not happy” towards the end of his time with Mötley Crüe has apparently ruffled the feathers of bassist Nikki Sixx.

In a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar, Appice claimed that Mars admitted to being unhappy while on the band’s Stadium Tour, saying, “Basically, everything was on tape; it was all planned out and ultimately a lot of crap. The truth is that everything has been weird for a while with Motley Crue… Mick told me that people that came to see it could tell that it was all pre-recorded and that everything was on tape.”

The drummer also claimed that Mars didn’t like how the band were ‘wasting time and money’ by “flying everywhere”, preferring instead to travel alone on his tour bus.

“They were all busy still trying to be rock stars, and Mick just wanted to play the music,” Appice said, adding that “Their lifestyles are different than his, and so there were a lot of disagreements. I think he was just done.”

Firing back against Appice’s comments, Sixx tweeted, “Love how people talk FOR us without talking TO us. This is why the media has lost credibility. Obviously by printing BS they make money off of advertising and we’re not into that clickbait game. When the truth comes out it will be FROM üs.”

He later added: “A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME.”

Last October, Mars announced his retirement from touring with Mötley Crüe citing his “painful struggle” with Ankylosing Spondylitis, with John 5 being named as his replacement soon after.