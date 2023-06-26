Taylor Swift asks fans to leave John Mayer alone, apparently

Swift is set to re-release her 2010 album Speak Now, which features a song widely suspected to be about Mayer.

Taylor Swift has seemingly asked fans to leave John Mayer alone, ahead of the release of the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now.

The Cruel Summer singer – who is currently on the US leg of her Eras World Tour – played Dear John, the fifth track from the album during her set at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday (24 June). She also spoke about its forthcoming re-release on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19,” she said. “I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.”

“I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to,” she added

Taylor Swift’s decision to re-record and re-release Speak Now came amid a rights dispute with Scooter Braun, who in 2018 bought Big Machine Records, the label through which Swift released her first six albums. As a result of the sale, Braun now owns and controls the masters to Swift’s music released under Big Machine.

It has long been rumoured that Dear John is about John Mayer, despite it never being confirmed by Swift. The pair reportedly dated for a few months between 2009 and 2010, while he was 31 years old, and she was 19.

Mayer has not commented on the situation, but Twilight actor Taylor Lautner – reportedly the inspiration behind another Speak Now track, Back to December – has recently stated that he was “praying” for Mayer ahead of the album release.

In an interview with TODAY back in May, when Lautner was asked how he felt about the release of Speak Now this Summer, he said: “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on July 7.

John Mayer appears to be doing all he can to keep his mind off the impending album release. Recently, he was spotted at a Dead & Company show playing one solo on two guitars.