Tom DeLonge launches none-more-black ‘To The Stars’ Strat for Black Friday – but only 300 of them exist

The name of the guitar references the company DeLonge has helmed since 2017.

Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182. Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty

 

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is set to release a limited-edition black ‘To The Stars’ Fender Stratocaster in time for Black Friday.

The sleek-looking guitar will go on sale tomorrow (24 November) at 9am Pacific time, and is limited to a run of just 300 worldwide. Its price has not yet been announced.

The name of the guitar references the company the Blink-182 guitarist has been at the helm of since 2017, which has divisions for both entertainment and scientific and aerospace-oriented research. It will be available to purchase from the company’s website, where DeLonge also sells a range of merch.

Indeed, the new Strat isn’t the only signature Fender that DeLonge has put his name to this year. It had been anticipated for some time that his classic Daphne Blue signature would be making a return but to start with, DeLonge instead released a tiny replica of the guitar he played in the video for Blink-182’s Dammit. 

It did, however, make its return slightly later in the year. Just like the original, the Tom DeLonge Signature Strat comes in four finishes — Surf Green, Daphne Blue, Graffiti Yellow and Black – and also features a no-nonsense “one knob and one pickup” setup.

Blink-182 made their comeback earlier this year with their first album with DeLonge in tow, One More Time, for over a decade. The album was released last month.

Prior to its release, DeLonge revealed that he had been contemplating quitting music until co-vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2021.

“I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again, I don’t think I’m ever gonna tour again,’” explained DeLonge in an interview. “Until Mark told me he was sick, and then I was like, that’s the only thing I wanted to do.”

The product page isn’t live at the time of writing, but you can head to To The Stars if the anticipation is simply killing you.

