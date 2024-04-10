Tom DeLonge is teasing the arrival of his signature Starcaster at last

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 22: Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images,)

Tom DeLonge finally appears to be teasing the arrival of his long-awaited signature Fender Starcaster.

The Blink-182 and Angels And Airwaves guitarist shared a photo to his Instagram of him holding what appears to be his latest signature model up to the camera, accompanied by the caption ‘10,9,8,7…’ Amusingly, his bandmate Mark Hoppus had commented on the photo, writing: “How can I make this about me?”

DeLonge’s signature Starcaster has been a rather long time coming – in 2022, he revealed that he had gone to the Fender Custom Shop’s Brian Thrasher to create his own single-pickup take on old-school Fender design. Notably, the Custom Shop iterations of the guitar featured Blink-182’s Smiley Face logo as its fret-markers – but, seemingly confirming a non-custom version is on its way, the guitar in Delonge’s Instagram post has more traditional dot inlays.

Like the Custom Shop guitars, there’s a tinted 1970s–style headstock – a more traditional Fender look than a regular Starcaster’s, as the originals featured totally unique, swooping designs. There’s also a regular humbucker rather than a Wide Range one in the bridge position and, in keeping with Tom Delonge’s approach, nothing in the neck position and just one volume control.

Rumours circled on Reddit a while ago about an April 2024 release for the regular run of the guitar – and this all but confirms that speculation.

DeLonge released a limited-edition black ‘To The Stars’ Fender Stratocaster in time for Black Friday last year, which was limited to a run of just 300 worldwide.

Meanwhile, it had been anticipated for some time that his classic Daphne Blue signature would be making a return but to start with, DeLonge instead released a tiny replica of the guitar he played in the video for Blink-182’s Dammit.

It did, however, make its return slightly later in the year. Just like the original, the Tom DeLonge Signature Strat comes in four finishes — Surf Green, Daphne Blue, Graffiti Yellow and Black – and also features a no-nonsense “one knob and one pickup” setup.