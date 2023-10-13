Tool are sitting on “tonnes” of unreleased music and will head back to the studio after tour

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has said that the band are sitting on “tonnes” of unreleased music, and that they aim to head back into the studio after their tour wraps up.

The heavy rock four-piece remain on the road until early Spring of 2024, but have plenty of demos ready to develop.

In an appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast this month (9 October), Chancellor revealed (via NME): “We’re quite busy until after the Spring of next year touring. So once that’s done we’re gonna get back in the studio and knuckle down and put some of it together.”

He added that Tool have had “a few pretty decent sessions of writing” explaining, “So we’ve got all the ingredients in place. We’ve just got to really bang it out and spend that time when we’re not touring.”

Chancellor was then asked whether Tool are already sitting on any unreleased music: “Tonnes from the last album,” he says. “We have tonnes of ideas. But not recorded to the standard that we’d put on an album. Just kind of… lots of demoed stuff. And just tonnes of ideas that are just stored away.”

Tool’s most recent studio album was 2019’s Fear Inoculum. It marked their first full-length release since 2006, when the band put out 10,000 Days. They have tour dates lined up continuing this October through to mid-February 2024.

In other Tool news, Epiphone has been slowly releasing models from its Adam Jones Art Collection. The models feature artwork selected specially by the Tool guitarist. There are a total of seven guitars in the line up, and five have been released so far.

For a full list of live dates, head to Tool’s website.