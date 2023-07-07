Ukrainian president says he listens to AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses to help him relax

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he listens to AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses when he has time to unwind.

Amid his country’s ongoing conflict with Russia, most of Zelenskyy’s time is, of course, spent focused on the war. But it turns out that when he does have time to spare he spends it reading and listening to some classic rock.

When asked by CNN if he ever takes moments for himself, the Ukrainian president responds: “I have such moments. [It’s] important to be in silence, to be alone. Alone, how can I be alone? Alone I can be with music or with a book, and early, early in the morning when there are no sounds, no people, nobody,” he says.

“I can just read. Think, think. And the music helps really.” When asked what kind of music he listens to, Zelenskyy said, “I like AC/DC, and Ukrainian music. Of course, I like Ukrainian music a lot because Ukrainian, that’s native language.

“That’s why you understand not only music, you understand words, et cetera. AC/DC, I don’t understand all the words [laughs], but I like the energy of AC/DC. I like Eric Clapton, Guns N’ Roses… Maybe it’s too old music?”

Guns N’ Roses shared the news to their Twitter page with the caption “among good company”. When the band performed at Glastonbury Festival last month, frontman Axl Rose wore a Ukrainian flag t-shirt during their performance of track Civil War (watch here from the 1.15 mark).

Among good company 🔥 https://t.co/gFuYA0cfWt — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 5, 2023

Last year, a special Gibson Les Paul customised with the Ukrainian flag colours which was played by Slash was auctioned off to raise money for those affected by war in Ukraine.

Both AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses are set to perform at Power Trip festival this October in California. Also set to perform is Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, and Tool. Find out more at the Power Trip website.