Watch Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane cover Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC and Van Halen classics

Dave Grohl, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Taylor Hawkins‘ son Shane entertained guests as a Californian pizza place earlier this week as they performed with covers band Chevy Metal.

The elder Hawkins founded the band in 2013 to play classic rock deep cuts and would often perform with them between Foo Fighters tours. His son joined the band last month for some Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Mötley Crüe covers, and on Monday (21 August) linked up with them again at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley.

But this time, he brought a couple of superstar pals along with him.

For the first part of the show, Grohl took centre stage. The band covered The Police‘s Next To You, Thin Lizzy‘s Jailbreak, and The Rolling Stones‘ Bitch. They then went for a few David Lee Roth-era Van Halen covers, before Shane went on the drums for Van Halen’s take on The Kinks‘ You Really Got Me.

Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction then went on the drums for Queen‘s Tie Your Mother Down, David Bowie‘s Moonage Daydream and Van Halen’s Ain’t Talking ‘Bout Love, before Smith closed the set behind the kit for AC/DC‘s Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.

Shane, who’s 17, played the drums on Foo Fighters’ My Hero at a block party last year in tribute to his late father, who died in March 2022. And he played the track again at his dad’s tribute show at Wembley Arena last September, appearing alongside some of rock’s biggest names like Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

And you can watch fan-filmed footage from the Chevy Metal show below.