Watch: Limp Bizkit busts out their Nirvana medley

Limp Bizkit have brought out their fan-favourite Nirvana covers while out on tour in Europe in support of their 2021 album Still Sucks.

Fred Durst and company busted out the covers at their recent shows in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Austria, with fan-filmed footage showcasing the group performing a medley of Heart-Shaped Box and Smells Like Teen Spirit in Vienna, Austria on 2 April making rounds online. The seminal Nirvana tracks are performed straight with no alterations, though Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland cheekily segues into the opening riff of Sweet Child O’ Mine at the end of the medley.

Watch fan-filmed footage of Limp Bizkit’s Nirvana medley below.

Guitar memester and occasional miracle product maker Chibson USA shared last year that Fred Durst had been gifted their notorious one-of-a-kind ‘Durst Burst’ guitar. Durst reportedly asked if “this was some type of a deeply-layered attempt at trolling,” though upon contemplation of the guitar, shared that his 90s baseball cap-wearing persona was in fact a character.

“The baseball cap persona which so many people would both love and hate was simply Fred’s take on an antagonistic Andy Kaufman bad guy wrestler persona, mixed with some Tony Clifton-isms for good measure, a secret that not many would know, let alone understand,” Chibson shared, adding that they have since made a replica of the ‘Durst Burst’.