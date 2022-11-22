Watch: Willow jams out to Cherub Rock with The Smashing Pumpkins

Rising guitar star Willow joined The Smashing Pumpkins on stage last Saturday (19 November) for a performance of Cherub Rock.

The band were performing their last show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for their Spirits On Fire tour with Jane’s Addiction when the band introduced Willow Smith to the stage for a performance of Cherub Rock from their second studio album Siamese Dream.

“I’m James Iha and I’d like to introduce a special guest,” the longtime guitarist declared before Willow came out on stage with her favoured St. Vincent Ernie Ball Music Man.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below:

Back in October, Willow spoke with frontman Billy Corgan during a podcast interview where she praised him for setting a positive example of what a rockstar can be, “That rebellious nature [you showed], I want to thank you for doing that and for setting this beautiful precedent for what rock star dudes can be – they can be so many different things,” she said.

“So many people took that beautiful rebellious act and have done it [too]”, she explained, going on to share how this change in culture has spread to genres such as hip-hop. “[For example,] Kid Cudi wore a dress onstage; my own brother [Jaden Smith] wore a dress onstage.”

By now, we all know that Willow loves many classic rock and metal icons, the 22-year-old was even filmed at her own show busting out the iconic riff to Deftones’ 1997 hit My Own Summer (Shove It) on stage.

Advertisement

Willow has been encouraging more diversity in rock since her rise to success in the genre, when she spoke to us at Guitar.com, she said, “Rock is for everyone [and] I’m gonna bring my people to the space and we are gonna vibe it out like we always do… hopefully the old white dudes vibe it out too.”

The Smashing Pumpkins released the first act from their three-part rock opera, ATUM, earlier this month (15 November), you can find out more at smashingpumpkins.com.