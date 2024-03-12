logo
Wolfgang Van Halen donates $100,000 to schools in need of musical instruments

“Music education has proven to be a huge contributor toward a student’s success in school, and in life.”

Clearly having taken on some of the same altruistic virtues of his father Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen has just donated $100,000 to 100 schools in need of musical instruments.

The donation, in partnership with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation (MHOF), is in aid of the Adopt a School programme which is hoped to inspire a new generation of musicians.

He is not the first Van Halen to show his support for the charity, as his father, Eddie Van Halen was a big advocate of the charity, leaving it a seven-figure donation in his will.

In a video to the charity’s YouTube page, Wolfgang explains why this donation and the work of the organisation is so important to him.

“Music has been a huge part of my life, and it is our family’s great pleasure to help support music education programs and bring the gift of music to students across the country,” he says. “Music education has proven to be a huge contributor toward a student’s success in school, and in life.”

You can watch the full video below:

In response to the sizeable donation MHOF President and CEO Felice Mancini commented, “Eddie’s support and friendship over the years meant the world to us and to his fans. His passion for music and our work created a strong bond, which is evident in his extraordinary bequest.

“To know how much our foundation meant to Eddie is intensely humbling and gratifying to all of us,” they continued, “and we know that Eddie’s family is confident that his powerful legacy and values live on through our efforts.”

On the organisation’s mission, incoming CEO Trisha Williams adds: “Our mission is to make sure there is an instrument in the hands of every student who needs and wants one. By increasing schools’ inventories of quality, playable instruments, music teachers will have the tools they need to deliver a quality music education to students who want to learn.”

Wolfgang Van Halen has been in the firing line in the last few weeks, due to several digs made by his former bandmate David Lee Roth.

He has since responded, simply concluding that now his dad isn’t here Roth just “went to the next best thing”.

To learn more about the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, head to its official website.

