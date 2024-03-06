“Now that my dad isn’t here to be a target, he went to the next best thing”: Wolfgang Van Halen responds to David Lee Roth’s attacks

David Lee Roth is never afraid to make his negative thoughts known, and the main target of his vitriol in recent weeks has been his former bandmate and Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

Back in January, Roth launched a scathing attack on Wolfgang in a video posted to his YouTube channel, labelling the young Van Halen a “fucking kid”. He followed up shortly after, criticising Wolfgang for the performance of Van Halen’s 2012 album A Different Kind of Truth, saying: “Your album was DOA. Son, commercially speaking, you got your a** handed to you”.

Roth’s comments even prompted a response from Sammy Hagar, who said: “Do I sense a little tinge of jealousy?”

Now, in a new interview with The Morning X With Barnes & Leslie, Wolfgang is asked why he believes Roth came for him in “such a vile fashion”, to which he responds [per Blabbermouth]: “I guess I’m honoured he even thinks about me as much as he seems to.

“I guess you have to take what he says with a grain of salt considering he also said that he wrote Eruption and came up with the Frankenstein. He said he wrote all the solos that Dad wrote.”

He continues: I guess that’s all I can say. I seem to have been born into this Van Halen drama that has come way before me. And I guess now that my dad isn’t here to be a target, I guess he went to the next best thing.”

This is the second time Wolfgang Van Halen has addressed comments made towards him by David Lee Roth. Last month, while talking about the dynamic of his current band Mammoth WVH, he said, clearly referencing Roth: “We don’t really have any room for personalities to make it a hard time [and make you] feel like you’re walking on eggshells.

“I think drama just isn’t worth it. And if you could just get together and have a good time with your friends and make some music, I think that’s all that really matters.”

In other news, Wolfgang Van Halen recently revealed that he’s in the early stages of writing music for the third Mammoth WVH album.