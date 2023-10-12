Neural DSP launches open beta of its Cortex Control desktop editor

Neural DSP has launched an open beta version of Cortex Control, which allows users to manage each feature and setting of their Quad Cortex from a desktop interface.

Cortex Control offers an optimised workflow and boots in seconds. It “instantaneously” syncs to your Quad Cortex’s current state so you can pick up where you left off with each use.

The brand announced the launch of the beta phase, meaning bugs and glitches are to be expected, for the new interface in a statement posted to its website: “We are thrilled to announce the release of the open beta of Cortex Control,�” says Neural DSP.

“We appreciate your participation in this exciting phase of development. As you explore the software, we want to ensure that you have a clear understanding of the nature and purpose of an open beta.

“An open beta is a crucial step in refining and enhancing our software. During this phase, you will encounter bugs, issues, or unexpected behaviour. We want to emphasise that this is entirely normal and expected. Your feedback and reports are invaluable in helping us identify and address these challenges to make Cortex Control even better.”

Within Cortex Control, users can also carry out bulk actions – copy, like, upload, download, or delete multiple presets with a few clicks. You can also edit, upload, download, or delete multiple Neural Captures and IRs at once.

You can create and manage local backups of your Quad Cortex directly on your computer, and create as many local backups as you need. There are quick actions for renaming, updating, deleting, and recalling backups, so you can manage them quickly and easily. There’s also an onboard tuner and the ability to audition devices.

Find out more over at Neural DSP.