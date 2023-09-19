Robert Fripp and Toyah pack their bags in new Have Love, Will Travel Sunday Lunch cover

Another week, another Sunday Lunch. The world’s most wacky music duo – Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox – have posted yet another ridiculous YouTube cover, this time Richard Berry’s blues rock classic Have Love, Will Travel.

The pair have modelled their take on The Sonics’ 1965 version of the 1959 track; its instantly recognisable guitar lines ripe to be tackled by King Crimson’s Fripp.

And while he offers a driving bedrock of guitar, Toyah handles lead vocals, while packing a suitcase wearing a maid costume. You know, as you do.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch series has seen them cover a host of rock classics, including Foo Fighters’ All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, and Shout at the Devil by Mötley Crüe.

It’s proven so popular, in fact, that the duo are set to embark on a tour of the UK later this month, with dates between 30 September and 29 October. Accompanied by Willcox’s Posh Pop Band, the Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 tour promises “the legendary artistic twists that both Robert and Toyah are renowned for.”

Elsewhere, Fripp recently touched upon the varied response his Sunday Lunch series has received, particularly from King Crimson fans. “There are Italian King Crimson fans who have been outraged at my conduct,” he said.

As further testament to the phenomenon that is Sunday Lunch, a documentary movie charting Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s YouTube exploits is reportedly in the works. While Toyah says she and her husband “won’t be in it”, there’s “quite a big” production company working on the idea.

So fans of Fripp and Toyah’s ridiculousness: watch this space…