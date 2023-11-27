Since Paul Reed Smith and John Mayer teamed up to reinvent the Fender Stratocaster back in 2018, it’s safe to say that the Silver Sky has become one of the best electric guitars on the market, not to mention the most hyped – the likes of which we’ve not seen for many years.

In fact, in 2021 Reverb reported that the PRS Silver Sky actually outsold any US-made Fender Strat on the online marketplace, proving once and for all that sometimes an evolution of an existing design can hit even more than the real thing, but also that guitar players just love John Mayer.

Regardless of whether you’re a Mayer fanatic or just someone who likes to see the electric guitar continue to evolve and reflect the design language of the era – as John told us he does – the Silver Sky SE is one of the most impressive instruments in the mid-priced sector, and when retailers are offering Cyber Monday discounts of as much as 20%? Well you’d be crazy not to pull the trigger and find out what all the fuss is about.

Check out the deals below:

Save $170 on the PRS SE Maple at Guitar Center – and get 10% back in gift cards

The newest addition to the Silver Sky range, the SE Maple does exactly what it says on the tin by pairing all the great stuff we loved about the original SE Silver Sky but giving it a maple fretboard. The sonic difference will be up to your ears to determine, but the neck is definitely a little less rounded than the rosewood version, so fans of proper vintage baseball bats might love it even more. Also for today GC is offering a further 10% in gift cards, which would put $67 in your back pocket to spend on other guitar gear – not bad!

Save 20% on the PRS SE Silver Sky at Zzounds

The original and some would say best offshore Silver Sky is the guitar that has driven the huge sales of Silver Skys over the last couple of years – and it’s not hard to see why. PRS’s SE line has often been the benchmark for import guitars in terms of feel, build quality and tone – they’ve just had a bit of a cool problem. John Mayer does not have this problem in the eyes of most guitar players, and so it’s not hard to see why people are all over this 20% saving at Zzounds.

Save £245 on the SE Silver Sky Nylon Blue

The Nylon Blue-finished Silver Sky is one of the most highly sought after finishes, and usually costs a little more than the regular Silver Sky guitars, but you can save a whopping £245 on the maple-board version at PMT.

Save 14% on the PRS Silver Sky at Thomann

If it’s the original USA-made guitar that’s been tempting you, however, then don’t fear – we still have some discounts for you! While a 14% saving might not sound much on this USA Silver Sky in stunning Tungsten silver, that’s still a saving of over £300 on the list price.

Get 10% gift card cash when you buy a PRS Silver Sky at Guitar Center

No big discounts for the USA Silver Sky over in the US unfortunately, but you can snag yourself a nice bonus buy buying one today. You’ll snag yourself 10% of the purchase price back in Gear Card rewards, meaning that you’ll get a whopping 275 bucks to spend on something else at GC with your purchase.