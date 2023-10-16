“Pure ignorance”: Vernon Reid slams lack of Allan Holdsworth in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Guitarists list

Three things are certain in life, they say: death, taxes, and musicians from around the world pointing out just about everything that’s wrong with Rolling Stone’s new Greatest Guitarists list.

The latest celebrity to comment on said list is Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, who has slammed the publication for excluding (once again) jazz fusion virtuoso Allan Holdsworth.

Ranking 42nd on the list — which has this year expanded its selection to a whopping 250 guitar players ��— Reid took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the honour as well as express his frustration at the omissions, which he described as “appalling”.

“Thank You everybody for ALL of your congratulations,” he wrote. “I generally don’t like lists predicated on rankings, but I appreciate the honor.”

The guitarist then responded to a user who commented that the lack of Allan Holdsworth “is pretty bananas,” saying: “No Allan Holdsworth is PURE IGNORANCE. I don’t [think] he’s EVER been on the Rolling Stone list. Ever. It’s ABSURD.”

He added: “Holdsworth’s position in various Prog bands, his outsize impact on Metal & Hard Rock guitar, & as a direct influence on EVH ALONE should qualify him. SMH.”

Amidst the heated discussion, the musician also took the time to draw attention to his campaign to boost the following of a variety of overlooked guitar players, stating “CAN WE PLEASE GET THE CURRENT 10K CAMPAIGNS FOR @mikesternguitar & @ErnieIsley TO MOVE?”

Rolling Stone published its original list of ‘100 Greatest Guitarists’ back in 2011—to the collective horror of the guitar community, not the least that of Ted Nugent, who claimed that one has to have “shit for brains” to have put Joan Jett on it.