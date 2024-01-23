Fulltone announces full relaunch in collaboration with Jackson Audio

Fulltone has announced a full relaunch in collaboration with boutique pedal-maker Jackson Audio , after closing its California workshop in 2022.

A short documentary released on Jackson Audio’s YouTube channel confirms the news, and detailed the nature of the partnership. In it, founder Brad Jackson states that he and Jackson Audio co-founder Juan Kyle have “taken the backend of Mike [Fuller]’s job off his plate – manufacturing, shipping, receiving, distribution, that’s all us now.”

He also confirmed that Fulltone will be returning to developing new products going forward, saying: “Mike and I will work very closely in prototyping, if we have a new gizmo to come out with. Either I’ll draft up a concept or he will, it doesn’t really matter whose idea it is. But we work together until we’re both really satisfied that this is a great product – and it’s a Fulltone USA product.”

Mike Fuller also confirmed that old designs from Fulltone’s archive will be returning, including, presumably, the brand’s most famous pedal, the OCD.

Fulltone officially closed its California workshop in 2022, ending large-scale production. In May of 2023, Fulltone announced that it would sell off its final pedals built in the California outlet. At the same time, Fuller also revealed he would relocate to Nashville and revive the brand “in the near future.”

Prior to its closure, Fulltone was embroiled in controversy over comments made by Mike Fuller in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, soon after the police killing of George Floyd. Fuller criticised looters, as well as the government response, writing: “The pussy Mayor and Governor don’t give a shit about small businesses, and it’s never been more clear.”

The original post was followed half an hour later with a comment on the original post stating, “Ahh I feel better, and flushed out some prissy boys who were raised to pee sitting down. Now I’ll delete.” Fuller later apologised for offence caused by these statements, which had sparked widespread condemnation.

Following the posts, Reverb.com suspended all sales of new Fulltone products, writing that “Mike Fuller’s recent comments and behaviour violate our established brand values and the principles in our Community Rules for Sellers and Buyers. We have prohibitions against any kind of racial discrimination, hate speech and any threat or encouragement of violence.”

Fulltone products were also pulled from Guitar Centre stores and its website (though Fulltone claimed it had already terminated its dealership with the brand months before).

It’s not clear if Reverb’s suspension will still apply to new products from the revived Fulltone USA brand. A spokesperson has been approached for comment.