Fulltone to sell final pedals built at California shop, announces new products are on the way

Fulltone’s operations have moved to Nashville following its premises in California closing last year.

Fulltone will sell off its final pedals that were built at its former California outlet, with new products said to be on the way in the near future.

Fulltone closed down its outlet in California in 2022 – speculation of the closure followed the pedal maker’s premises in Culver City being advertised for sale on commercial property site Loopnet after 30 years of operation.

An alleged statement from founder Mike Fuller, which circulated online at the time, said: “I’m closing the Fulltone CA Shop because I will not start pumping my personal money into a business that no longer turns a profit… this four year climate makes 100 per cent made in the USA impossible.”

Following the closure, Fulltone moved over to Nashville where operations appear to have resumed. A new statement shared to the brand’s Facebook page reads, “Hey everyone, as you know I closed down operations in CA last October, moving Fulltone to the Nashville area.

“I’m going to be offering up for sale some of the final pedals built in the CA shop soon, there’s not many, more info to come. You can also expect to see some new Fulltone products in the stores in the near future, more info soon.”

In September of 2022, the prices for Fulltone pedals like the Fulltone OCD Obsessive Compulsive Drive Pedal and Full Drive 2 Mosfet spiked on Reverb.com following the circulation of a closure. The site’s price guide showed an astronomical 100 per cent increase in prices for certain pedals.

At the time, used OCD V1 Series 4 pedals sold for between $249 to $300 just yesterday (31 August) in stark contrast to to just a few months prior when prices were between $90 to $105.

Back in 2020, Fulltone founder Michael Fuller faced backlash after he criticised looting during George Floyd protests due to the Black Lives Matter movement in a since deleted Facebook post.

Following the controversy, Fulltone products were pulled from Guitar Centre stores and its website (though Fulltone claimed it had already terminated its dealership with the brand months before), and new Fulltone sales were also suspended on Reverb.com.

Although not updated yet, you can keep an eye on the Fulltone website for incoming information here.