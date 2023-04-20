Kirk Hammett on his ESP signature model: “I got goosebumps when I saw the KH-V for the first time”

Kirk Hammett of Metallica has gushed over his ESP signature model, the KH-V, which was launched shortly before the NAMM show earlier this month.

The LTD KH-V was originally announced at 2022’s NAMM event, and this year saw the official launch of the model which is available in Black Sparkle, Red Sparkle and Metallic Gold.

The guitar has a 25.5” scale, with a korina body and three-piece extra-thin U-shaped maple neck in a neck-through-body construction. It has a TonePros BB-B ceramic bridge, LTD locking tuners, and is fitted with Hammett’s signature EMG Bone Breaker and BB-N alnico 5 pickups.

In a new print interview with Guitar World, Hammett said of the model: “I actually got goosebumps when I saw the KH-V for the first time. It was like the perfect hybrid of reality and my vision. It’s such a beautiful guitar.”

He added, “I strapped it on and played it later that day; just jamming out with friends for four or five hours. It’s an amazing, amazing guitar.”

Hammett also addressed his association with his favoured wah effect later on in the interview where he said, “When I step on that wah pedal and hear that click… Well, I’m hearing that click in my brain and in my heart at the same time.

“I don’t care what anyone fuckin’ says. If I feel like stepping on the wah pedal, I step on the fuckin’ wah pedal, because it brings me closer to what I’m hearing internally,” he explained.

Metallica’s new record, 72 Seasons, is out now. You can check it out below:

The band are also touring globally in support of the new album, and are lined up to headline Download Festival this summer. You can get tickets to see them on the road and find out more at Metallica.com.