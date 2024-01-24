NAMM 2024: Positive Grid launches Spark LINK and Spark LIVE, ideal for players taking to the stage

NAMM 2024: Positive Grid has announced the launch of two new Spark products – the LINK wireless system and LIVE Smart amp and PA system – both ideal for players taking to the stage.

Spark LIVE is a portable, multi-channel, “all-in-one” smart amp and PA system, while Spark LINK is a wireless guitar system designed to work with any amp, guitar or gear.

Positive Grid has been steadily growing its product line up since the early days of its original Spark smart amp, which arrived in 2019. Its most recent launches include the Spark CAB and Spark GO (the latter of which was rated 9/10 by Guitar.com, may we add).

Just in time for NAMM, the Spark LIVE and LINK continue to deliver the compact and streamlined aesthetic that Positive Grid is so well-known for, and the brand also believes their small size won’t compromise on full and balanced sound. Let’s take a closer look at each:

Spark LINK

This nifty device has an “ultra-low latency” design and extended range for cable-free playing. It consists of a transmitter and receiver, each with a 110° hinged plug which can fit easily into the pocket of your gig bag. They offer “a stable audio experience” for up to 70 feet (21 metres) utilising 2.4G wireless transmission technology.

LINK also hosts four proprietary channels that can be swapped with a single click, allowing multiple players to use their Spark LINKS in proximity to each other at the same time. You can use it with any guitar, bass, acoustic guitar, or any other instrument with an output.

It also offers a built-in, rechargeable battery that runs for up to six hours on a single charge, and this can be powered up on the go with an included USB charging cable.

Spark LIVE

This four-channel smart amp and multi-instrument solution is loaded with amps, effects and a mixer. It is described as both compact and loud, with easy control via the accompanying Spark app.

For the Spark LIVE, Positive Grid also introduces Sonic IQ – a combination of hardware and software technologies such as dynamic range compression, vocal clarity enhancement, virtual bass augmentation and more – driven by a computational audio chip.

It also has a g-sensor to auto-detect the amp’s placement and automatically tune its EQ. Users can place it vertically for a “focused, punchy output”, or turn it on its side for a “wide, expansive stereo effect”. It hosts 150 Watts of power and you can also purchase an optional rechargeable battery which offers up to eight hours of play time.

The Spark LINK priced at $129, and the Spark LIVE comes in at $499. Both products are available to pre-order now. Find out more at Positive Grid.