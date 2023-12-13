logo
Strymon’s Cloudburst is Reverb’s top-selling new-to-2023 pedal

As for amplifiers, customers preferred a lightweight offering from Positive Grid.

Strymon Cloudburst

Image: Strymon

 

Music gear marketplace Reverb is continuing to list its best-selling music equipment of 2023, and in its list of pedals and amps, Strymon’s Cloudburst has claimed the top-selling new-to-2023 pedal crown.

Earlier this month, Reverb also shared its best-selling guitars of the year, with the PRS SE Silver Sky coming in top for electric guitars for the second year in a row.

In its roundup, items that were exclusively for sale on Reverb, on sale for exclusive-to-Reverb prices, or otherwise benefitted from exclusive promotions on its site have been excluded. All rankings were determined by total order count, and not the total price of sold items.

In case you aren’t familiar with this year’s pedal champion, the Strymon Cloudburst ambient reverb provides players with a collection of sounds from its larger BigSky Reverb. Guitar.com rated the Cloudburst a full 10/10 in our review back in March, and Reverb says it is also the best-selling new-condition pedal from any year.

Claiming the top spot for the best-selling pedals overall in 2023 is the Boss DS-1, with the Boss BD-2 coming in second place, and the Keeley Compressor Plus in third. The top three best-selling amps were the Positive Grid Spark 40, Boss Katana-50 MKII, and the Yamaha THR30II-WL.

Over in its best-selling guitar round-up, Fender’s classic Stratocaster and Telecaster took second and third place overall with Gibson Les Paul Standard ‘60s landing at the top of the best-selling used guitars list.

As for acoustic models, the Ibanez Tim Henson Signature TOD10N was crowned at the top, followed by the Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top in second place. The PRS SE P20E Tonare Parlor took the third position.

You can view the full list of the best-selling pedals and amps over at Reverb.

