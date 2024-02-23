logo
Ace Frehley is leveraging social media to promote his new album 10,000 Volts – but admits he “never knew what TikTok was” until recently

“I don’t understand what’s happening, but something’s happening.”

Ace Frehley on stage. The camera is pointing up at him and he is playing guitar. He's wearing shades and dark clothing.

Image: Jeff Hahne / Getty

 
Promotion for Ace Frehley’s upcoming album, 10,000 Volts, has been going swimmingly – the former Kiss guitarist managed to rack up over one million views on YouTube in under four weeks for just one single.

The title track from the record – which is out now – was released just a few days prior to Kiss’ final show at Madison Square Garden as part of their End Of The Road tour and garnered a lot of online attention. This was the Kiss show where the band announced they’ll be continuing on as avatars in the future.

Speaking to FOX17 Rock & Review, the 72-year-old guitarist shares his joy in the success of the track, but admits he’s new to the world of TikTok (via Blabbermouth): “It just went through the roof. I couldn’t believe the amount of hits it had on YouTube, over a million.”

“They hired a social media guy to help me promote myself on social media,” he adds. “I never knew what TikTok was. My fiancée’s stepkids use it all the time; it’s more of a young person’s format. But since we put that up – it hasn’t been more than four weeks – I got over a million views.”

He goes on to add, “I don’t understand what’s happening, but something’s happening.”

Watch the interview below:

In another recent interview, Frehley also said that his new album would “embarrass” his former Kiss bandmates:  “I made this statement before this record even started. I said, ‘This album’s gonna embarrass them,’ because they can’t do a record this good. I dare them to,” he said in conversation with Cassius Morris.

10,000 Volts is out now. You can stream it below:

