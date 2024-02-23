Ace Frehley is leveraging social media to promote his new album 10,000 Volts – but admits he “never knew what TikTok was” until recently

Promotion for Ace Frehley’s upcoming album, 10,000 Volts, has been going swimmingly – the former Kiss guitarist managed to rack up over one million views on YouTube in under four weeks for just one single.

The title track from the record – which is out now – was released just a few days prior to Kiss’ final show at Madison Square Garden as part of their End Of The Road tour and garnered a lot of online attention. This was the Kiss show where the band announced they’ll be continuing on as avatars in the future.

Speaking to FOX17 Rock & Review, the 72-year-old guitarist shares his joy in the success of the track, but admits he’s new to the world of TikTok (via Blabbermouth): “It just went through the roof. I couldn’t believe the amount of hits it had on YouTube, over a million.”

“They hired a social media guy to help me promote myself on social media,” he adds. “I never knew what TikTok was. My fiancée’s stepkids use it all the time; it’s more of a young person’s format. But since we put that up – it hasn’t been more than four weeks – I got over a million views.”

He goes on to add, “I don’t understand what’s happening, but something’s happening.”

Watch the interview below:

In another recent interview, Frehley also said that his new album would “embarrass” his former Kiss bandmates: “I made this statement before this record even started. I said, ‘This album’s gonna embarrass them,’ because they can’t do a record this good. I dare them to,” he said in conversation with Cassius Morris.

10,000 Volts is out now. You can stream it below: