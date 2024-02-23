logo
News

Not a fan of the upcoming Slayer reunion? Well, “don’t go”, says Gary Holt’s wife

The band are set to return as headliners for September’s Louder Than Life and Riot Fest.

Slayer members Gary Holt and Kerry King performing

Image: Gary Miller / Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Yesterday, thrash metal titans Slayer announced that they’re reuniting for their first live shows since 2019. While many fans were overjoyed at the band’s upcoming appearance at September’s Louder Than Life and Riot Fest, not everyone was thrilled at the news, with some deeming the stunt a cash grab in the style of Kiss and Mötley Crüe.

To the latter, Lisa Holt, the wife of Slayer guitarist Gary Holt has some sound advice.

“Yes, it’s true… and an exciting adventure for the band and fans!” Holt writes on her Facebook page. “To all the people saying ‘They are liars,’ ‘They must have ran out of money,’ ‘It’s not Slayer without so and so,’ I have an idea for you all… Don’t go… And for all the people who did go to the final tour dates and enjoyed it… Awesome!”

“This isn’t a ‘tour’, it’s some dates… and great news!” she added. “And everyone that thinks they know all the inside info – you can’t possibly know. So just enjoy the fact that this amazing band will play some amazing shows this year. Go or don’t. Nobody cares!”

Commenting on the upcoming show, Tom Araya said in a press release [via Revolver]. : “Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans. And to be honest, we have missed that.”

Slayer co-founder Kerry King added, “Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them.”

While Slayer are hardly the first major band to announce a “reunion” in recent times (Pantera, Fall Out Boy anyone?), the members have shown little indication they’re planning to reform since ‘retiring’ five years ago, which is why the news is throwing some off.

In fact, King – who recently launched his long-awaited post-Slayer band – told Rolling Stone earlier this month that it was unlikely he and Araya would get the band together again.

“I can pretty much a hundred percent say no because I have a new outlet, and it’s not Slayer, but it sounds like Slayer,” he said.

Related Artists

Gary HoltSlayer

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone on disturbing the hornets’ nest and his love of Leo Fender’s MFD pickups

2

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

3

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

4

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.