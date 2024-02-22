logo
News

In a surprising turn of events, Slayer are back – with two festival shows coming later this year

“Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them,” says Kerry King.

Kerry King playing guitar. He is standing among lots of smoke and red lighting.

Image: Scott Dudelson / Getty

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Thrash metal giants Slayer are making a comeback for their first live shows since 2019. The announcement may come as a surprise to many, given the band had formerly announced a retirement and hosted a farewell tour.

Slayer will be playing at two festivals in the US this September – Louder Than Life festival and Riot Fest– with the same line up of members that it previously ended things with: Kerry King, Tom Araya, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph.

Interestingly, a Slayer reunion had seemed more off the cards than ever in recent months. With hindsight, maybe they were cleverly throwing us off their trail all this time. If that is not the case, then this whole move is rather perplexing to say the least.

King had previously said he hadn’t spoken to Araya since the band’s final show (though he had spoken to other members), and that he could “pretty much say a hundred percent no” to the chances of any reunion happening.

However, King had also said that he felt the retirement was “premature” and expressed sadness at not being able to play in the band anymore when speaking to Metal Hammer. Following their “retirement”, he quickly got to work on solo material. He officially announced his debut solo album From Hell I Rise, just a few weeks ago, which he had described as “an extension of Slayer”.

“Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans,” Araya says in a new press release (via Revolver). “And to be honest, we have missed that.”

King also states, “Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them.”

Slayer will be headlining Riot Fest on Sunday 22 September and day two of Louder Than Life on Friday 27 September. Find out more via the official Slayer website.

Related Artists

Kerry KingSlayer

Related Tags

#Artist#Metal

Trending Now

1

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

2

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

3

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

4

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.