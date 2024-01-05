The Week In Guitar: RATM split again, and a rather unique guitar theft

Welcome back to the Week In Guitar – the first for 2024! The guitar universe is still shaking off it’s holiday hangovers and the like, but that’s not stopped some big news landing this week.

Rage Against The Machine “will not be touring or playing live again”

Rage Against The Machine, after reforming just before the pandemic, have announced their third split. In a new statement posted to his Instagram account, Wilk wrote: “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all of the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim [Commerford], Zack [de la Rocha], Tom [Morello], and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I am sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” he added. “I really wish it was…”

The disbandment follows Rage Against the Machine’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tom Morello was the only member of the group present to accept the award, saying at the time: “Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall.”

Man steals $3,000 Gretsch by swapping it with damaged acoustic

A police investigation has been launched after an incident at Nashville’s Used & New Music. CCTV footage shows a man swapping a high-value, limited-edition Gretsch model out with a damaged acoustic guitar – and then walking out of the store.

The model taken was a Gretsch G6229TG Players Edition Sparkle Jet in Ocean Turquoise Sparkle, valued at $3,000. Metro Nashville Police are continuing to search for the suspect and the store itself is offering a $200 reward for any information which could assist in tracking down the model.

Quick Riffs

Quote Of The Week

“He would probably look at my guitar playing and think, ‘You’re a moron!’”

Dave Matthews has shared how his own approach to Robert Fripp’s style of playing has influenced his playing, but he doesn’t have any illusions as to Fripp’s potential opinion of it.

The Encore

Two guitar legends play a legendary guitar track. What more needs to be said?