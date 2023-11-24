You can save a massive $280/£264 on the Neural DSP Quad Cortex bundles this Black Friday

Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex has been a game-changer – we said as much back in 2021 when we reviewed it, and in the years since Neural have continued to update and enhance the product, while rapidly earning a huge following among pro and bedroom players alike.

And the best part is that it really is getting better all the time – since we reviewed it, the firmware has had several updates, including a recent one that added a beta of a new desktop editor to make creating and storing presets easier than ever before.

While it might be one of the very best, there’s no escaping that it’s not exactly the cheapest way to get killer amp sounds, however – and what’s more the pedal itself rarely gets any kind of discount from either manufacturer or retailer.

All of which means that the current Black Friday bundle deals being offered on the Quad Cortex at various retailers across the globe seem too tempting to pass up.

Save up to £248 at Thomann

What use is a Quad Cortex if you can’t take it everywhere you want and show off to your bandmates and collaborators that instead of a massive rig everything you need for your gig fits inside a sleek little case? Still lots of use, to be fair – but trust us, you’ll want to keep your expensive new toy safe on the road, which is why this Black Friday deal at Thomann is such great value – for the price of a regular Quad Cortex you also get a free official Neural DSP QC Gigcase, worth £105 AND you also get a free download of any Neural DSP plugin of your choice – meaning you could get up to £248’s worth of free stuff!

Save up to $280 at Sweetwater

If you’re in the USA, this deal at Sweetwater is basically the same – you get yourself a free Gigcase worth $119.99, and a plugin of your choice which, if you’re savvy, could be worth up to $159.99 – meaning you get 280 bucks of free stuff that you wouldn’t normally get when buying a new Quad Cortex – it’s a no-brainer surely?

