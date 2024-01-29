NAMM 2025: dates and location – what we know so far

That’s it – NAMM 2024 is in the rear-view mirror. But thanks to the success of this year’s show – which resumed in its traditional January slot after several years of disruption due to Covid – information has already surfaced surrounding next year’s big event.

So if you attended this year and are hoping to go again next year, or are looking to make your debut appearance at NAMM 2025, here’s what you need to know.

When and where will the NAMM Show 2025 take place?

According to the NAMM website – which is already inviting exhibitors to book a booth for 2025 – next year’s show will once again take place in the traditional January slot – between the 21st and 25th, with exhibits taking place between the 23rd and 25th.

While concrete information as to the location of NAMM 2025 isn’t available on the NAMM website, we’d be surprised if it was anywhere other than the Anaheim Convention Center in California. This 1.8 million square-foot venue has been NAMM’s de facto venue for years.

NAMM 2024 recap

2024 marked a stellar iteration of the NAMM Show, with a cornucopia of forward-thinking and innovative product announcements from brands across the guitar and wider music gear sphere – even from those who didn’t directly attend the event.

We saw a massive product drop from Fender and its subsidiary brands, with new Squier Classic Vibe models, a “cutting-edge” Charvel Super-Stock electric guitar, lavish new Grestch Pristine models and the introduction of the EVH SA-126 right in time for Eddie Van Halen’s birthday.

Elsewhere, there were massive announcements from Yamaha – in the form of new high-end Pacifica models – Donner, which teamed up with Jack White’s Third Man Hardware for a new multi-effects pedal, and a smattering of new ESP Signature Series models.

The team here at Guitar.com had the distinct pleasure of attending the show – you can check out all the cool booths we visited over at our NAMM 2024 live blog.

To stay in the loop on next year’s NAMM Show, head to the NAMM website.