Watch Post Malone join Eddie Vedder onstage to perform Pearl Jam and Tom Petty tracks

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder teamed up last weekend to perform tracks from Pearl Jam and Tom Petty as part of an acoustic set at a charity event.

The showcase, called Reportin’ For Duty, took place in Shelbyville, Tennessee, at Nearest Green Distillery, and was hosted by the EB Research Partnership – an organisation which funds research aimed at treating and curing a condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa.

In footage which has since been shared online, Vedder can be seen playing what looks to be his Gibson J-200 Pete Townshend Signature Artist Series acoustic model. The two artists performed a version of Pearl Jam’s Better Man from their third album Vitalogy of 1994, and Petty’s I Won’t Back Down from his 1989 record, Full Moon Fever.

Watch videos from the performance below:

Despite Post Malone being widely known as a rap artist, he firmly keeps his feet in the world of guitar, too. He’s played guitar on stage numerous times, and has collaborated with other artists such as Aerosmith and Ozzy Osbourne. Last year, he even gifted one of his favourite Telecasters to an 11 year old fan.

Both Postie and Vedder have been known to get involved with other charitable causes in the past too. Post Malone gifted one of his acoustic guitars to a charity auction last year, which went towards funding trips for war veterans to travel to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials.

Vedder has also played at multiple benefit concerts over the years, and just last Christmas he donated guitars to several young musicians in Hawaii.

Pearl Jam are touring this May, find out more over at their official website. Post Malone is also due to appear at several festivals this year. View the full list of dates via his website.