logo
News

Watch Post Malone join Eddie Vedder onstage to perform Pearl Jam and Tom Petty tracks

The pair performed in support of a charity which raises funds to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

[L-R] Eddie Vedder and Post Malone

Credit: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder teamed up last weekend to perform tracks from Pearl Jam and Tom Petty as part of an acoustic set at a charity event.

The showcase, called Reportin’ For Duty, took place in Shelbyville, Tennessee, at Nearest Green Distillery, and was hosted by the EB Research Partnership – an organisation which funds research aimed at treating and curing a condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa.

In footage which has since been shared online, Vedder can be seen playing what looks to be his  Gibson J-200 Pete Townshend Signature Artist Series acoustic model. The two artists performed a version of Pearl Jam’s Better Man from their third album Vitalogy of 1994, and Petty’s I Won’t Back Down from his 1989 record, Full Moon Fever.

Watch videos from the performance below:

Despite Post Malone being widely known as a rap artist, he firmly keeps his feet in the world of guitar, too. He’s played guitar on stage numerous times, and has collaborated with other artists such as Aerosmith and Ozzy Osbourne. Last year, he even gifted one of his favourite Telecasters to an 11 year old fan.

Both Postie and Vedder have been known to get involved with other charitable causes in the past too. Post Malone gifted one of his acoustic guitars to a charity auction last year, which went towards funding trips for war veterans to travel to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials.

Vedder has also played at multiple benefit concerts over the years, and just last Christmas he donated guitars to several young musicians in Hawaii.

Pearl Jam are touring this May, find out more over at their official website. Post Malone is also due to appear at several festivals this year. View the full list of dates via his website.

Related Artists

Eddie VedderPost Malone

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

2

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

3

Squirrel Flower on why dynamics matter: “I don’t like guitar music that’s just loud the whole time”

4

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.